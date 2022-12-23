Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.63.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

WTFC opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.