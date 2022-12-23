WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Tops $4.13 on Major Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00024548 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $255.44 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

