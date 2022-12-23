Whelan Financial Acquires 10,802 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

