Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.59. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 628.35, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

