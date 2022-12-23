WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.