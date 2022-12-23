WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 6,522 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 117,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

