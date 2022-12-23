WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $234.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $188.17 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

