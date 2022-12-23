WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.