WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

