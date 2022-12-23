WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 2.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

