Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.08 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

