Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. Raymond James started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.67 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

