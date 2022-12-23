Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

