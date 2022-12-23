Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.98. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

