Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.07 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

