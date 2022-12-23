Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $133.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.87.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

