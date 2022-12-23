Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $42,037,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $170.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

