Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

