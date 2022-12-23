Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 414 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $341.52 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $328.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

