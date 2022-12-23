Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 67,255 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

