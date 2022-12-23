Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,177 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Enviva worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,999,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,602,118,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $194,589,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Enviva by 1,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $37,222,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EVA stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 551,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.