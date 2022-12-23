Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.46). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth about $2,101,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

