Wealthpoint LLC Purchases 3,572 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 57,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,035 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

