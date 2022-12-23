Wealthpoint LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Wealthpoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59.

