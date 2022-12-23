Wealthpoint LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 525.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.