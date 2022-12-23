Wealthpoint LLC Buys 47 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $214.68 and a 12 month high of $350.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

