Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $49.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $49,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.