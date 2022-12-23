Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 397,649 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

