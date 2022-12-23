Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $670.05

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 670.05 ($8.14) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.65). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.02), with a volume of 8,974 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £142.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 669.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

