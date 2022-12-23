Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.73 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

