Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 235.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Waste Management by 16.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Waste Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 50.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.31.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.