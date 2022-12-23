Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

