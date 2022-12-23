Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $29.74 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and $515,285.31 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022224 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

