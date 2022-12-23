Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

