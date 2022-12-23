Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

