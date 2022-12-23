VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 2.7%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.39. 14,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 234,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTEX. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

VTEX Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

