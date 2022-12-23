VRES Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. VRES has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $50.76 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00227604 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.56166823 USD and is up 14.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $950.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

