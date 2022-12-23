voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJETGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:VJET opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

