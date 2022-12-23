Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €114.88 ($122.21) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($207.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

