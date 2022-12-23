Vivos Therapeutics’ (VVOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.