Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

CBH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 35,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

