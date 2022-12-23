Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $43.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

VRDN stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $846.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.91. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $689,962. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

