Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

CYBBF has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.