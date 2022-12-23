VIBE 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.71 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $273,034.88 and $37.71 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $865.43 or 0.05147709 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00500769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.06 or 0.29663767 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

