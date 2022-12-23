Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $84.74 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $39.42 or 0.00234630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $84.74 million and approximately $8,799.38 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

