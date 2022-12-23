VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Lowered by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $203.43 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,370 shares of company stock worth $5,557,119 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

