Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.72 and traded as low as C$5.03. Velan shares last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 18,965 shares.

Velan Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.71. The stock has a market cap of C$109.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$110.00 million for the quarter.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

