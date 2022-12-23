Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $72,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VTV opened at $139.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

