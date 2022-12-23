Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

