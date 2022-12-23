Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDW stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

